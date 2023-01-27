Karnataka minister R Ashok faces heat in Mandya with 'Go Back' posters

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appointed Revenue Minister R Ashok as the Mandya district in-charge Minister, the latter faced 'boycott' with 'Go back Ashok' posters.

Several posters saying 'Go Back Ashok' was put on Bengaluru's roads as he visited the district to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day.

While who put up those posters remains a mystery, discontentment has been brewing within the party in Mandya over Ashok replacing Gopalaiah.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appointed Revenue Minister R Ashoka as the Mandya district in-charge Minister.

Ashoka replaced Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, who was appointed as in charge of the district along with Hassan on January 24, 2022.

"Minister R Ashoka has been appointed to replace him, with immediate effect," an official notification said on Tuesday, stating that the notification has been issued on the directions of the Chief Minister.

The Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya district is a major constituent of the Old Mysuru region, and Ashoka is considered a prominent BJP leader hailing from the community.

Out of seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya district, presently six are represented by the JD(S), and BJP one.

Narayanagowda, who had won the 2018 Assembly polls on Congress' ticket from Krishnarajpet later defected to the BJP and won the 2019 bypolls on its ticket from the same segment, giving the first-ever win for the ruling party in the district.

