Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies of heart attack

Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday night. He was 61. A record eight-time legislator from the Belagavi district, Katti held several ministerial posts.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those who paid tribute to Kati and called him “Ajathashatru (a person without enemies)”, who shared cordial relations across party lines. “He was my close friend...our families have had a relationship for over 40 years. His father, Vishwanath Katti, was close to my father [SR Bommai],” Bommai said.

Several members of the state Cabinet were at the hospital where Katti was rushed after complaining of chest pain.

Katti’s father also died of a heart attack and forced his early entry into politics. “At that time, a very young Umesh Katti was 25...and started his public life and never looked back. He has been a legislator eight times and become one of the prominent leaders in the state,” Bommai said.

Katti’s body was due to be flown to Belagavi on Wednesday where it will be kept for the public to pay their tribute. It will later be later taken to his native Bagewadi for last rites with state honours.