Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan donates 1.5 lakh to BMS Women's College's job fair

Responding to a request for sponsorship of a job fair organised by BMS Women's College, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan personally donated ₹1.50 lakh to the event.

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

A delegation of students met the minister here on Wednesday, requesting sponsorship as the cost of the job fair, to be organised on July 21, will be around ₹10 lakh.

The students informed the minister that 60 companies have enlisted their participation in the fair and 20,000 candidates from 50 different colleges will also be taking part at the event.

Responding to their request, the minister personally donated ₹1.50 lakh, handing over the cheque wishing the event a grand success.