Karnataka releases 2nd instalment of 1,007 cr under PM-Kisan for current year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th instalment under PM-KISAN scheme.
The state government has paid out 2850.54 crore so far.(PTI file photo)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:04 PM IST
ANI | , Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has released the second instalment of 1,007.18 crore for the financial year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Karnataka scheme under which state government is paying 4,000 additional amount for the PM-KISAN beneficiaries in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th instalment under PM-KISAN. A sum of 685.28 crore was released benefiting 34.26 lakh farmers in Karnataka, the Cheif Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the virtual event. So far, 54.52 lakh farmers in the state have received atleast one instalment of the cash transfer, as per CMO.

So far, the union government has released 8022.69 crore and the state government has paid out 2850.54 crore.

"Union government wants the payments to be made through Aadhaar based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Karnataka has topped among the states in this task of linking the Aadhaar of the beneficiaries and has bagged the award for this good performance," the statement read.

A grant of 1.21 crore was also released for 30 Farmers' Producer Organisations in the state on the occasion.

