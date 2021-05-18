Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka requests Centre to set up Covid Care Centers with assistance of DRDO
bengaluru news

Karnataka requests Centre to set up Covid Care Centers with assistance of DRDO

Setting up of such covid treatment centers in Bengaluru and Belagavi will not only help patients in the region but will further ease the pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi noted.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi referred to DRDO's initiative in setting up exclusive Covid hospitals and medical centers in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad.(PTI)

The Karnataka government has urged the Centre to consider setting up Covid Care Centers in the state with the help of the Ministry of Defence or Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In a a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the Department of Defence has a large land bank in Bengaluru and Belagavi, which is suitable for the said cause. Referring to DRDO's initiative in setting up exclusive Covid hospitals and medical centers in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad, he said due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, hospitals here are facing tremendous pressure and overloaded.

Setting up of such covid treatment centers in Bengaluru and Belagavi will not only help patients in the region but will further ease the pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals, Savadi noted and requested the Defence Minister to kindly consider it on priority basis.

Karnataka on Monday registered 38,603 new cases of Covid-19 and 476 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 22.42 lakh and the toll to 22,313. Out of the 38,603 fresh cases reported, 13,338 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The Karnataka government has urged the Centre to consider setting up Covid Care Centers in the state with the help of the Ministry of Defence or Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In a a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the Department of Defence has a large land bank in Bengaluru and Belagavi, which is suitable for the said cause. Referring to DRDO's initiative in setting up exclusive Covid hospitals and medical centers in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad, he said due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, hospitals here are facing tremendous pressure and overloaded.

Setting up of such covid treatment centers in Bengaluru and Belagavi will not only help patients in the region but will further ease the pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals, Savadi noted and requested the Defence Minister to kindly consider it on priority basis.

Karnataka on Monday registered 38,603 new cases of Covid-19 and 476 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 22.42 lakh and the toll to 22,313. Out of the 38,603 fresh cases reported, 13,338 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus karnataka
TRENDING NEWS

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP