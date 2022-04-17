Karnataka SSLC and PUC syllabus remain unchanged for the upcoming academic year

The SSLC and second-year PUC curricula will remain unchanged in the coming academic year. According to the basic and secondary education department, the entire prescribed syllabus will be used for the two board exams in 2022-23.

Due to pandemic-related constraints, schools and colleges were forced to close for months in the previous two academic years. To compensate for the loss of learning, the department reduced the SSLC and II PUC curricula by 20%.

However, with the Covid situation improving, the department does not anticipate these issues in the upcoming academic year. "There is no way the syllabus will be cut," said a top department official.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, B C Nagesh, confirmed this. "I don't believe there is any need to trim the syllabus because we pushed the start of the academic year and plan to cover the stipulated syllabus in its entirety in the 2022-23 academic year and recover the learning loss," he told.

"When there are fewer academic days available, it is necessary to trim the syllabus. It was necessary in the last two years due to the pandemic," President of the Karnataka State Government Secondary School Assistant Masters' Association, H K Manjunath, stated.

The SSLC tests began on March 28. Following the April 12 release of the SSLC answer key, the board stated that the papers would be evaluated until April 21 and that the results would most likely be released on May 12. The PUC board exams, on the other hand, will be held from April 22 to May 18. Candidates can obtain their II PUC timetable from the official website pue.kar.nic.in.