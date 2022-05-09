Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week.
The dates of the examination results have not been announced by the board but it is expected to be released in the next couple of days. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access.
According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations. The examinations were conducted successfully across 3440 centres in the state from March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022.
On camera, accused slapped by resident after Indore complex fire kills 7
In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh that claimed seven lives in Indore, a man was arrested on Sunday after The accused Shubham Dixit was blamed for a fire at a residential building in the city over the weekend. He was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building.
Delhi Police to provide force for demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh today
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday. “Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh,The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpalal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Bengaluru: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium wall collapses month after inauguration
A day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees and inundating several roads one of its other biggest victims was the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The stadium, built at a cost of ₹50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1. The stadium was being built by the BBMP and the contract had been given to an Andhra-based contractor Shashikumar.
Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta' at wedding leads to violent clash
A tribal groom wearing a 'sherwani' agroom Sundarlal'sis wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday. “The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said.
Bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri area, several injured
25 people have been seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus had 45 passengers on board when it collided with the divider under a flyover. According to Dr DP Krishnan,, Bangalore West Division, “About 45 passengers were on board the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore. There were no casualties in this bus accident.”
