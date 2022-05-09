Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/
According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Bengaluru: Students wait outside an examination hall before appearing for the SSLC exam, (PTI File)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week. 

The dates of the examination results have not been announced by the board but it is expected to be released in the next couple of days. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access. 

Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations. The examinations were conducted successfully across 3440 centres in the state from March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022. 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

karnataka sslc karnataka.
Monday, May 09, 2022
