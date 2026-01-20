Karnataka to conduct Bengaluru civic polls using ballot papers, elections between May 25, June 30

Elections to Bengaluru’s five new city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be held after May 25 and before June 30, the Karnataka State Election Commission said on Monday. Scheduled between May 25 and June 30, the decision follows a Supreme Court directive and aims to ensure a smooth electoral process post-exams. (HT ARCHIVE)

State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi said the polls will be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), news agency PTI reported. The decision comes after the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission to complete the Bengaluru civic body elections by June 30.

Sangreshi said the elections are planned after SSLC and PUC exams are completed to avoid inconvenience to students and families. Defending the use of ballot papers, the Election Commissioner said the law allows elections to be held either through EVMs or ballot papers, and there is no ban on ballot voting, the report stated.

He added that many elections in India, including Gram Panchayat, cooperative society and MLC polls, are already held using ballot papers. Sangreshi also said that even developed countries like the United States conduct elections using ballot papers.

He rejected claims of government pressure and said the State Election Commission is an independent constitutional body that takes its own decisions, the report noted. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also said the government would not interfere in the Election Commission’s decisions.

The Commissioner said zilla and taluk panchayat elections, expected later this year, will also be held using ballot papers. To prevent rigging, Sangreshi said CCTV cameras, webcasting and police security will be put in place at polling stations, the report added.

The draft voters’ list for the GBA elections was released on Monday, covering five city corporations, namely Bengaluru Central, North, South, East and West. According to officials, there are 88,91,411 voters across 369 wards, including 45,69,193 men, 43,20,583 women and 1,635 others.

Booth Level Officers will visit homes from January 20 to February 3 to verify voter details, while claims and objections can be filed during this period. The final electoral rolls will be published on March 16, after verification is completed, the report further stated.

