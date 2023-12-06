Karnataka: Top BJP leader's kin among 13 officials raided by Lokayukta

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids against 13 officials on Tuesday in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Yadgir district Health Officer Dr Prabhuling Mankar, who is said to be a relative of a top BJP leader in the southern state, was among those raided.

According to a statement issued by the Lokayukta, the searches were carried out at 68 locations.

Apart from Mankar, two officers in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company -- Channakeshava H D and T N Sudhakar Reddy -- and retired vice-chancellor of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries University in Bidar, H D Narayana Swamy, were among those raided.

The Lokayukta said the searches were carried out at four places related to Mankar.

During the searches, a plot of land, a house, landed properties and documents worth ₹1 crore, movable assets including cash, gold and silver, and other household articles worth ₹49 lakh were found.

Others who were raided included Anegundi Division Range Forest Officer in Koppal district B Maruthi, senior geologist in the mines and geology department Chandrashekar Hiremani, Yadgir city Municipal Council Commissioner Sharanappa Bhovi, Nanjangud government First Division College lecturer M S Mahadevaswamy, Vijayapura KRIDL executive engineer G Thimmarajappa, Deputy Director in the horticulture department N Munegowda, HESCOM store keeper Basavaraj Malimath and Karnataka Milk Federation Chief Executive (Secretary) H S Krishnamurthy.

A huge amount of cash, jewellery, high-end electronic gadgets, incriminating investment-related documents and houses and farmhouses were found in the possession of those raided.