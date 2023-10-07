Karnataka transport corp adds new non-AC sleeper bus model called ‘Pallakki’, to launch today

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is a government-run interstate bus service, has decided to include 40 new non-air conditioned sleeper buses called “Pallakki” into its fleet. This comes as good news for frequent bus users and travellers.

The corporation is also adding 100 other Sarige model buses.

The corporation is also adding 100 other Sarige model buses, The Hindu reported. The southern state of Karnataka has been witnessing increased demand for these buses after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government launched the “Shakti” scheme after coming to power, which provides free bus travel to all women across the state. The scheme was one of the five main election guarantees of the grand old party, which is believed to have been a factor in their stupendous win in the recent May 10 assembly polls.

The four transport corporations in the state, namely the KSRTC, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), are collectively expected to procure a total of 1,894 new buses this year to meet demand.

The KSRTC shared visuals of the new “Pallakki” model on social media site X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Addition of new model non AC sleeper buses to KSRTC.” Here are visuals of the same:

These new “Pallakki” model buses are built by S. M. Kannappa Automobiles (P) Ltd, which manufactures buses under the brand name of “Prakash”. Prakash buses are generally considered to be more cost effective than other company buses under the KSRTC's fleet - for example, Scania, Volvo and Benz.

