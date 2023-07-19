Karnataka weather update: Heavy rain likely till Sunday; deficit percentage falls

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted widespread heavy rain over north Karnataka till Sunday. Places including Bidar, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are likely to see heavy showers for the rest of the week, the department said.

The IMD also issued “heavy rain” and “thunderstorm” warnings over several places in the southern state. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo/For representation)

In a map released on Tuesday, the IMD painted the upper half of the state a dark blue, indicating “widespread” rain, while the lower half was a light blue, expected to get “fairly widespread” rain till Thursday.

The IMD also issued “heavy rain” and “thunderstorm” warnings over several places in the southern state, and issued an “orange” alert over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Bidar districts. Meanwhile, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts were under a “yellow” alert.

Likewise, another weather agency - the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) - also predicted widespread moderate to heavy rain over Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The centre stated that three places - Sulagodu in Shivamogga, Nilkund in Uttara Kannada and Nagara in Shivamogga - observed the highest amount of rain over the state in the last 24 hours, recording 113.5 mm, 111.5 mm and 110 mm rain, respectively.

While reservoirs, dams, and other water bodies saw improved water levels, 22 districts were in the red, observing a rainfall deficit ranging from 20-59%, the KSNDMC said after analysing data from June 1 to July 18. Bagalkote, which was in yellow on Tuesday, indicating a “large deficit”, saw a decreased deficit percentage on Wednesday, coming down to 58% from 60%.

Davanagere's deficit percentage also inched down to 17% from 20% the day before, in green instead of red. Nine districts saw “normal” rainfall. There were no districts with “excess” or “large excess” rainfall in the period.