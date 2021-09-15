Karnataka witnesses ‘marginal rise’ in influenza-like illness, viral fever cases: State health minister

Karnataka recorded a marginal rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and viral fever cases this year, state health minister K Sudhakar told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and collecting inputs from government and private hospitals. The state is already on alert and surveilling districts bordering Kerala for Nipah-like symptoms.

“ILI (influenza-like illness) kind of infection is witnessed during monsoon year on year. This year we're also witnessing. We're closely watching, taking inputs from private and government hospitals. There has been a marginal increase in ILI cases and viral fever,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

States across the country have been reporting an uptick in dengue, viral and ILI cases. West Bengal reported a spurt in viral fever cases, with the paediatric ward of the state-run Jalpaiguri district hospital currently treating 50-60 children. The state government has formed a team of experts to monitor such cases and recommend measures. Delhi has also reported a spike in the number of dengue, viral and scrub typhus cases among children in hospitals, and doctors have urged for precautionary measures to be followed.

"Cases of viral fever among children are exponentially high this year. The OPD is functioning round-the-clock. Normally OPD sees 700-800 patients every day, but for the past one week more than 1,800 patients are coming every day only during the day and evening time. We are seeing approximately 300 patients each night," Dr Mamta Jajoo of Chacha Nehru Hospital told news agency ANI on September 11.

Elsewhere in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took cognisance of the dengue situation. “The situation is bad. 40-50% of patients suffer from dengue and viral fever. 60% of the patients are children,” president of IMA’s Agra unit, Rajeev Upadhyaya told news agency ANI.

Sudhakar also told reporters that those exhibiting symptoms of ILI are also being tested for Covid and 99.5% of them are testing negative for it.

“So, from Covid-19's perspective, we're relieved. But definitely, we're watchful and taking all necessary precautionary measures,” he added. He did not, however, mention how many among those exhibiting symptoms of ILI are children.