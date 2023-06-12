Karnataka: Women praise Congress government’s Shakti scheme

Soon after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka launched the ‘Shakti scheme’ on Sunday, women travellers were issued free tickets for their bus rides across the state. Shakti scheme is expected to benefit 25 million women across the state, and 4.18 million women passengers every day at a cost of over ₹4,051.56 crore to the exchequer every year. During the journey, the women were overjoyed by the free tickets, and expressed happiness for the opportunity to travel with the chief minister

Women passengers praise Shakti scheme launched by the Congress government on Sunday. (PTI)

Sumitra, who was among the five women who received the smart card from chief minister Siddaramaiah said she was very happy that she received the smart card from him. “The scheme will help women, especially the poor and middle class,” she said, adding that the amount saved in travelling on a daily basis could now be used for other household expenses.

Launching the scheme in Bengaluru on Sunday, chief minster Siddaramaiah issued the Shakti smart cards to five women — Radha, Sumitra, Pavitra, Kalavathi, and Prema. Siddaramaiah also turned into the bus conductor and issued the first zero-value tickets while riding on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from Vidhana Soudha the Kempegowda bus station.

Out of the Congress’s five poll promises, ‘Shakti Scheme’ has been the first one to be rolled out. According to officials, all women, including girl students, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, or religion caste, can avail the facility. Gender Minorities are also included in the scheme.

Sanjana, a student studying at Maharani College in Bengaluru, feels that the scheme would ease out her parents’ burden as they work as construction labourers. “Student bus pass for each semester would cost ₹1,500. Now, since this is made free for girls, ₹3,000 will be saved. I can buy something useful for my family”, she said. Sanjana was also happy to travel with the chief minister after he launched the scheme in Bengaluru.

Sarala, a domestic help, travels to Hebbal from Ganganagar in Bengaluru every day for work. She said this would help her save ₹20 every day and the savings could be used for her household needs. Ganga Gauri, another domestic help, was all smiles when she said the free travel scheme makes her happy.

Shashikala, another student studying at Malleshwaram Girls PU College in Bengaluru, lost her father recently. Her mother works as a construction worker to make both ends meet. This free travel facility, she said, will help buy something that supports her education.

Ambika, who works near Mysore Bank Circle, said would be able to save ₹40 every day. “This savings will help me be a little more generous with grocery, and daily use items etc.”

Nandini, the conductor of the bus in which Siddaramaiah travelled in, was proud to have had the opportunity to issue the first ticket. “Suitable modifications have been made in the Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) to facilitate free travel for women and there is no confusion about it,” she explained.

In other buses, women were overjoyed by the free tickets, and celebrated by taking pictures during the journey. In Belagavi, women travelled for free and expressed their happiness by dancing in the bus. The video of the incident, was widely shared on social media.

A man who was travelling with his wife in a government bus from Yadgir to Shahapur, said that his wife got a free ticket while he had to pay for it. “We have saved money since my wife got a free ticket. I have some money left to buy more food. God bless women, the government and Siddaramaiah,” he said.