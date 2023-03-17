Karnataka's Commercial Tax Dept raids BJP MLC R Shankar's residence in Haveri district

The Commercial Tax Department has raided the residence of R Shankar, member of legislative council, in Ranebennur, Haveri district of Karnataka.

BJP MLC R Shankar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a statement from the department, the team on late Tuesday night had seized articles worth at least around ₹30 lakh that were allegedly meant for distribution ahead of the Assembly elections.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Lokayukta catches BJP MLA's son with ₹40 lakh bribe money

During the raid, the BJP MLC was asked about the GST bills for the articles stored at his residence at Beeralingeshwar Nagar of Ranebennur.

According to officials, a few thousand saris, schoolbags, and household articles worth lakhs of rupees were seized.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa facing bribery charges deposes before Lokayukta cops

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons in Hubballi that the raids only showed the free hand given by the government to the investigative agencies in the State.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister added, "Whoever commits a mistake will be punished by the government. Action will be taken as per law in the case of Mr Shankar also."