Karnataka's Gokak falls on full flow after heavy rains in state. Watch

Amid heavy rains in north Karnataka, the Gokak falls which are roughly six kilometers from Gokak town turned out to be a visual spectacle for tourists. The breathtaking views with heavy water flow of Gokak falls went viral on social media and many tourists are adding the place to their list.

The Ghataprabha river takes a leap at Gokak falls and due to incessant rains in the past few days, the water level has risen. The Karnataka government has also banned taking selfies at Gokak falls as many tourists in the past fell into the falls while taking a selfie. The hanging bridge and temples of lord Shanmukha and Mahalingeshwara are the other tourist spots around the Gokak falls.

The rains in Belagavi district and north Karnataka have interrupted the normal life in the region. Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil has urged people not to attempt crossing waterlogged roads and bridges due to the strong water currents. “Gokak, Hukkeri, and Khanapur taluks are particularly vulnerable, as they have a higher concentration of small and medium-heightened bridges in the district,” he said.

The district administration is gearing up to establish Rehabilitation Centers in Belagavi, Gokak, Khanapur, and Hukkeri taluks if the rains persist for another day. The IMD has also issued Orange alert for a few parts of Karnataka and heavy rains are expected till Monday.

