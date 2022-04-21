Kejriwal in Bengaluru: 'Came here to make govt in Karnataka'

“Four lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. Medical treatment for 2Cr people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for 8 hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills” says Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru today.

He is in Bengaluru, attending a convention of farmers', women, youth and people from various sections of the society at the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who on Thursday joined AAP.

“Riots are happening all over the country and everyone knows who is doing it. People of this country want peace, not riots,” he added addressing the Farmers and public gathering in Karnataka.

Kejriwal’s visit comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka in the BBMP elections and next year’s assembly election. After a thumping victory in Punjab and having strengthened its grab in Delhi, AAP is eyeing similar events in Bengaluru in the coming years.

Sources say the Kodihalli Chandrashekar faction of KRRS is likely to contest the assembly election on the AAP symbol, though both sides have not made a formal announcement yet.

It is noted that AAP has been highlighting the issues of Bengaluru after the civic body BBMP's term ended last year and has started taking on the ruling BJP more aggressively. If sources are to be believed, Kejriwal is keen to make a footprint in Karnataka this time, seen slamming the govt of the day for controversies they have faced recently.

