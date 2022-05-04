Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport

A 4,000 kg sword from Delhi has arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, which will adorn 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue, being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises.
The construction work of the Kempegowda statue is in full swing and is estimated to cost 85 crore.((The News Minute via Dailyhunt))
Published on May 04, 2022 07:07 AM IST
ByAswetha Anil

'Shakti puja' was reported having conducted, welcoming the 35-foot-long sword in the presence of Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan.

Marking the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, former CM BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation for the project in June 2020.

Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler. 

The construction work of the Kempegowda statue is in full swing and is estimated to cost 85 crore, which will highlight the life and achievements of Kempegowda.

Erecting the mammoth statue is Padma Bhushan-awardee Ram V Sutar, designer of the famous Statue of Unity in Gujarat. He has also reported having crafted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

With a plan to make the statue the centrepiece of the airport, tourists and professionals from all over the world arriving at the airport, will get a chance to enjoy this 'architectural marvel'.

