‘Kissed several times, forced to undress’: Bengaluru doctor sexually harasses 21-year-old patient at clinic

A 21-year-old woman has accused a 56-year-old dermatologist of sexually harassing her. The incident reportedly took place at his private clinic in central Bengaluru. The doctor has now been remanded in judicial custody.

The complainant, told police that the doctor, behaved inappropriately when she visited the clinic alone for a follow-up consultation. She usually visits the clinic with her father, but he could not accompany her that day, as per a report by Times of India (TOI).

According to the complaint, the doctor allegedly took advantage of the situation and touched her inappropriately under the pretext of examining her skin infection. She stated that he hugged and kissed her several times and made unwanted advances despite her repeated objections.

The woman also alleged that the doctor forced her to undress, claiming it was part of the examination. He then reportedly suggested they book a hotel room to spend time together in private.

After the incident, the woman informed her family. They, along with local residents, gathered outside the clinic and staged a protest demanding action. The police soon arrived at the spot and detained the doctor, who denied the allegations and claimed that his actions were misunderstood.

A case has been registered at Ashok Nagar police station under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation in the case is underway.