    Bengaluru man cheated of ₹1.62 crore after ‘fake’ cop keeps him on video call for days, threatens to arrest his family

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:30 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The scammer kept the victim under constant video surveillance through calls. (Unsplash)
    The scammer kept the victim under constant video surveillance through calls. (Unsplash)

    The scammer further posed as a police officer and convinced the victim that a case had been registered against him at the Mumbai Cybercrime Department.

    A 66-year-old retired man from West Bengaluru was scammed of 1.62 crore by a cybercriminal posing as a police officer. Reportedly, the man was kept under “digital arrest” for 14 days.

    The victim received a call at 2:30 p.m. on September 27, during which the scammer claimed that, during a raid at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, some documents had been found bearing the victim’s name.

    Also read: Ola top leadership booked as staff's suicide note found; firm denies allegation

    The scammer further posed as a police officer and convinced the victim that a case had been registered against him at the Mumbai Cybercrime Department. He also shared a fake case number, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

    A short while later, the victim received a video call from the scammer, who introduced himself as Inspector Kudlip Singh from the cybercrime station. The scammer was dressed in a police uniform during the call and threatened the victim, claiming that cases of human trafficking and money laundering had been filed against him.

    Also read: ‘Repeated protests, cries for help’: Bengaluru man claims his kids travel on stretch in pathetic condition for 8 years

    The victim shared his savings and fixed deposit details with the scammer, fearing arrest.

    “I was told to share my personal and bank details. If I did not comply, I was threatened that my family and I would be arrested. They made me close all my FDs and transfer the money to my ICICI account. They claimed it would be verified to ensure it was not linked to illegal activities. They then obtained OTPs from me and, between September 29 and October 10, transferred 1,62,77,160 to their accounts,” the victim was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

    The scammer kept the victim under constant video surveillance through calls and repeatedly warned him to stay alert and comply.

