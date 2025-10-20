‘Repeated protests, cries for help’: Bengaluru man claims his kids travel on stretch in pathetic condition for 8 years

A local resident , expressing his anguish, highlighted that his children travel to school every day on the same broken and unsafe road, a stretch that has deteriorated over time and remains unrepaired despite the passage of multiple administrations. “Government after government has come and gone, yet no meaningful steps have been taken to fix this,” he said on platform X, in a post shared by a Karnataka portfolio.

Frustration is mounting among Bengaluru residents as a critical stretch of road, used daily by schoolchildren and commuters alike, continues to remain in a deplorable condition for more than eight years. Despite repeated protests and numerous pleas, the government’s inaction has left citizens feeling ignored and helpless.

The situation has become a symbol of the broader neglect faced by ordinary citizens, who bear the brunt of poor infrastructure while those in power remain indifferent. “Politicians and authorities make promises during elections but disappear when it comes to delivering tangible results that affect daily lives,” the resident said.

Also read: Bengaluru Business Corridor: Landowners demand fair compensation, reject 35% land return clause

‘’ Repeated protests, pleas, and cries for help have all fallen on deaf ears.This isn’t just a bad road it’s a symbol of how ordinary citizens are forced to suffer while those in power turn a blind eye. Politicians and authorities are quick to make promises during elections, but when it comes to real work that impacts people’s daily lives, they vanish. Instead of ensuring basic infrastructure like safe, durable roads, they are busy with photo-ops, ribbon cuttings, and hollow speeches,’’ the post further read.

Also read: How fun night out on Bengaluru's Brigade Road turned into tragic nightmare for woman; pub fined ₹1 lakh

Resident blame officials for prioritising photo-ops, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, and empty speeches over ensuring basic necessities like safe and durable roads.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.