Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Repeated protests, cries for help’: Bengaluru man claims his kids travel on stretch in pathetic condition for 8 years

    Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 5:33 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Resident blames officials for prioritizing photo-ops, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, and empty speeches over ensuring basic necessities like safe and durable roads. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
    Resident blames officials for prioritizing photo-ops, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, and empty speeches over ensuring basic necessities like safe and durable roads. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

    A local resident, expressing his anguish, highlighted that his children travel to school every day on the same broken and unsafe road.

    Frustration is mounting among Bengaluru residents as a critical stretch of road, used daily by schoolchildren and commuters alike, continues to remain in a deplorable condition for more than eight years. Despite repeated protests and numerous pleas, the government’s inaction has left citizens feeling ignored and helpless.

    A local resident , expressing his anguish, highlighted that his children travel to school every day on the same broken and unsafe road, a stretch that has deteriorated over time and remains unrepaired despite the passage of multiple administrations. “Government after government has come and gone, yet no meaningful steps have been taken to fix this,” he said on platform X, in a post shared by a Karnataka portfolio.

    The situation has become a symbol of the broader neglect faced by ordinary citizens, who bear the brunt of poor infrastructure while those in power remain indifferent. “Politicians and authorities make promises during elections but disappear when it comes to delivering tangible results that affect daily lives,” the resident said.

    Also read: Bengaluru Business Corridor: Landowners demand fair compensation, reject 35% land return clause

    ‘’ Repeated protests, pleas, and cries for help have all fallen on deaf ears.This isn’t just a bad road it’s a symbol of how ordinary citizens are forced to suffer while those in power turn a blind eye. Politicians and authorities are quick to make promises during elections, but when it comes to real work that impacts people’s daily lives, they vanish. Instead of ensuring basic infrastructure like safe, durable roads, they are busy with photo-ops, ribbon cuttings, and hollow speeches,’’ the post further read.

    Also read: How fun night out on Bengaluru's Brigade Road turned into tragic nightmare for woman; pub fined 1 lakh

    Resident blame officials for prioritising photo-ops, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, and empty speeches over ensuring basic necessities like safe and durable roads.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/‘Repeated Protests, Cries For Help’: Bengaluru Man Claims His Kids Travel On Stretch In Pathetic Condition For 8 Years
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes