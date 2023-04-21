KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination accepted from Kanakapura constituency

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar's nomination has been accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the state unit of the grand old party said on Friday. Shivakumar, a CM aspirant will fight from Kanakapura against Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a BJP candidate.

(PTI)

In a surprise move just hours before the deadline for filing papers, Congress MP D K Suresh, the brother of Shivakumar, on Thursday entered the fray from Kanakapura as well. The Bengaluru Rural MP filed his papers as a "backup plan" in case Shivakumar's nomination got rejected.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also hit out against the ruling BJP after his petition regarding a disproportionate assets case was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

“I will approach the High Courts; I will fight till the last breath. I believe in a court of law. I still believe they have done an injustice. Everything is transparent,” he told news agency ANI.

"I believe in people's court, they (BJP) are trying to use various agencies...I am very cautious on every move, I am also a political animal," he added.

He also alleged that the double engine government could not help people during Covid, drought and other kinds of problems.

“BJP is blackmailing the people of Karnataka. The double engine could not help during Covid, drought and any kind of problems. They are harassing West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and many other opposition govt states. We can sustain all these pressures,” he said.