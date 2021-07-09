K’taka BJP MLAsto meet high command seeking removal of BSY dissenters

Bengaluru A section of BJP MLAs from Karnataka on Thursday said that they will approach national leaders and seek the removal of their colleagues who continue to make statements against chief minister BS Yediyurappa and the state government.

MP Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali and the political secretary to the chief minister, said that criticizing Yediyurappa is same as criticizing the BJP.

“Is Yediyurappa a ready-made food? He built and nurtured this party and criticising Yediyurappa is the same as criticising the BJP,” Renukacharya said on Thursday.

The statements comes at a time when a section of legislators from the BJP have continued to attack the chief minister and his family over allegations of corruption and misuse of powers for personal gain.

They have also openly asked for the chief minister to be replaced.

The statements from dissidents comes despite warnings from the BJP national leadership of stern action if they continue to air their concerns publicly.

A section of legislators, who are considered close to Yediyurappa, had initiated a signature campaign to rally behind the 78-year-old as a sign of the latter’s hold over the party and his resilience to ward off any attempt to unseat him.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), AH Vishwanath, CP Yogeshwara among others continue to call for the chief minister’s removal and have changed that Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, runs a parallel administration under the aegis of his father.

Renukacharya said the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha starts from July 19 and they will meet the national leaders before it and demand that the dissenters be removed.

Renukacharya also threatened to release corruption details of the dissenters.

“Those who are making statements against him (Yediyurappa) daily, we will release documents of corruption and scams against them,” he warned.