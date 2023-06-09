K’taka govt reshuffles four IPS officers’ depts

Bengaluru

Karnataka IPS officers’ departments reshuffled. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Karnataka government on Thursday reshuffled the positions of four police officers in the state according to a government order.

Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar was removed from his position as additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order. Known as the key person responsible for handling critical cases during the Bharatiya Janata Party government, Kumar has now been assigned as the commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety, a non-executive post.

Replacing Kumar, ADGP R Hitendra, who has previously served as the Mangaluru police commissioner and worked with the Central Bureau Investigation, has been appointed as the new ADGP Law and Order.

The government order read, “R Hithendra, IPS (KN: 1996), additional director general of police, crimes & technical services, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as additional director general of police, law and order, Bengaluru, vice Alok Kumar, IPS transferred.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alok Kumar tweeted, “Handed over charge of State L&O and assumed charge in my new assignment. 387 days stint has been satisfying. Grateful to citizens for their support. Always strive to give my best in every posting.”

In addition to these changes, Umesh Kumar, ADGP Administration, has been transferred and assigned as ADGP, crime and technical services, Bengaluru.

The notification stated, “Umesh Kumar, IPS (KN: 1995), Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Crimes and Technical Services, Bengaluru, vice R Hithendra, JPS transferred.”

Furthermore, Soumendu Mukherjee, who was serving as ADGP, Police Computer Wing, has also been transferred and is now posted as ADGP, Administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These announcements come shortly after B Dayananda, a senior IPS officer, was appointed as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner soon after the Congress party assumed power in Karnataka.

Dayananda, a member of the 1994 batch, has previous experience working in Bengaluru, having served as the joint commissioner of police (crime) and heading the city’s traffic department. Although Dayananda’s name was considered for the city police commissioner position last year, the then BJP government ultimately appointed CH Pratap Reddy.