K'taka govt working closely with MEA for safety of Kannadigas in Israel: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safety of Kannadigas who are stuck in war hit Israel. He also put out the helpline numbers for those who are in Israel amid attacks.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

In social media platform X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "In view of the current situation in Israel, we are closely working with @MEAIndia towards ensuring safety of our citizens. In cases of any citizens of India hailing from Karnataka in Israel requiring assistance, reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Helpline numbers: 08022340676, 08022253707. Also @MEAIndia Helpline number: 97235226748," he added.

The chief minister also highlighted that the current situation in Israel is very concerning. "We advocate peace and harmony everywhere for the benefit of humanity," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already alerted Indians in Israel amid the latter's "war" with Hamas that intruded into the Israeli territory and mounted an attack, saying "avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters".

Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian intruders around the Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said the Palestinian operatives barged into Israel through paragliders, sea and the ground. Before that, hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas operatives.

In his first public address, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and they will win it.

The Israeli defence minister, meanwhile, warned Hamas that orchestrated the attack that it made a "grave mistake" by declaring war on Israel. Several Israeli's were reported dead or were taken captive by Hamas.

