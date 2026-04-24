...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

K'taka HC Orders 75k monthly support to rape victim, grants conditional stay in case

K'taka HC Orders ₹75k monthly support to rape victim, grants conditional stay in case

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 11:01 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bengaluru, The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed a petitioner accused of repeated rape on false promise of marriage to pay 75,000 monthly towards the sustenance of the victim and their 10-month-old child, while granting an interim stay on further criminal proceedings against him.

K'taka HC Orders 75k monthly support to rape victim, grants conditional stay in case

The order was passed by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a writ petition filed by 22-year-old engineering student Srikrishna J Rao, who had sought quashing of proceedings pending against him in a sessions court in Mangaluru under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The bench noted that the petitioner and the victim, aged 22 and 20 respectively, were in a relationship that evolved into intimacy, resulting in the birth of a child. It recorded that the petitioner is the biological father, a fact that is medically substantiated and undisputed.

Taking into account the financial vulnerability of the young mother and her family, Justice Nagaprasanna observed that the woman had been "thrust prematurely into the responsibilities of motherhood" and was now burdened with unforeseen obligations after the petitioner allegedly reneged on his promise of marriage.

The petition has been tagged with connected matters and is scheduled for further hearing on June 5, 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru / K'taka HC Orders 75k monthly support to rape victim, grants conditional stay in case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.