K’taka may reopen schools from Monday: Edu min

The department had stopped the physical classes for Class 1 to 9 from January 6 after a spike in the cases was reported in the state.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday said that schools might be reopened in Bengaluru from Monday onwards. He, however, said that the final decision will be taken based on the recommendation of the experts. “Since Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are coming down, I will seek an opinion in the Cabinet on reopening of schools,” Nagesh said.

The department had stopped the physical classes for Class 1 to 9 from January 6 after a spike in the cases was reported in the state. While the high positivity rate was a cause of concern, the minister said that the recent reduction in cases and low hospitalisation has paved the way to reopen the schools.

“The Covid-19 cases have been reported in single to four digits. However, the pattern of increase in numbers is a cause for concern,” BC Nagesh said. He also said that students would benefit from physical classes again, especially as the exams are nearing.

He said the education department is well-equipped to manage schools once they reopen. Nagesh said, “With the pace of vaccination of children aged 15-17 and the city positivity rate suggesting the curve is flattening, we are confident of restarting offline classes.”

The minister added that parents and teachers have been calling him to start schools since the usage of mobile phones was having a negative impact and that students were unable to participate in any kind of physical activity. “Barring residential schools, most others hadn’t shown any mass infection rate among children. We are telling parents that schools are safer than home, ” he added.

Chief minister(CM) Basvaraj Bommai had said on Thursday that he has sought a report from the Covid technical advisory committee (TAC). Once he gets the report, he will convene a meeting to discuss the reopening of schools in Bengaluru and relaxing other curbs. “We discussed several issues during the Cabinet meeting. We’ll take a final decision after we get a report from the experts,” the CM said.

