K’taka RWAs hit out over ‘encroachment’ of drains, dept denies claim

A federation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Bengaluru has alleged the Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments (HRCE) department of encroaching drains in front of the Sundara Anjeneya Temple in Indiranagar, leading to flooding in the premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the federation, the shops built on the drain in front of the temple have led to the inundation of rainwater.

It said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up the white-topping work on 100 feet road in Indiranagar and is unable to build the drain as these shops are obstructing the drain work.

“BBMP Projects has kept that part pending as they are passing the buck between Project and Engineering on who will find a solution to the problem,” the association said in a letter to the commissioner of the HRCE department.

“Since the HRCE department is part of the Karnataka Government and has encroached the drain, we would appreciate if the same can be removed proactively and allow for free flow of water,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The association further said that the HRCE is responsible for the management and administration of notified temples. As a result, removing encroachments will also benefit the temple’s accessibility.

Sneha Nandihal, from I Change Indiranagar, a federation of RWAs in Indiranagar, said they want the shops removed so that the drain work can be completed.

“They have built shops on the stormwater drain. When this white-topping work started, and they began building new drains, the work could not happen for that stretch. So, water started entering the temple, and it was getting inundated. These shops are also blocking the facade of the temple. There is no free flow of water,” Nandihal said.

Devotees of the Sundara Anjaneya Temple have also written to the HRCE department, requesting the clearance of the shops and said that the shops that block the drain cause serious issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Stagnant water leads to health and safety risks to those who wish to enter the temple and neighbouring residents. The stench emanating from the blocked drain is impacting the sanctity of the temple,” the devotees wrote in the letter.

“The shops block the facade of the temple located in a prime locality. The number of devotees coming to the temple has drastically reduced due to the above problems,” the devotees said.

However, HRCE commissioner, Bengaluru, Rohini Sindhuri, said that a survey of the land and maps show that the land on which the shops have been built is owned by the temple and not encroached.

“It was brought to my notice, and we got it checked. This temple is about 500 years old and not illegally encroached on. We have the sketches. Since 1972, it has been like that. The shops also have come up subsequently,” Sindhuri said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HRCE commissioner added she directed officials to get the shops cleared in the next week.

“Whatever compensation has to be given we will do the paperwork. We can’t do it ourselves. We have to take the help of BBMP. So, in coordination with the BBMP, the shops will be removed, and the BBMP will have to compensate,” Sindhuri said.

“There was a month’s delay because officials were looking at the survey, and there was correspondence with the BBMP regarding the paperwork,” she added.