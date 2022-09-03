Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM on encroachment of Bengaluru Lake

Amid the flood-like situation in Bengaluru, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and demanded to issue a white paper on the encroachment of Bengaluru Lake and Rajkaluve.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Let the CM speak whatever he wants about Congress. Let him speak responsibly while talking about me. He said that it is better to speak carefully. I had made a plan estimating ₹6,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road. It is ₹22,000 crores today. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP."

He demanded that Chief Minister Bommai issue a white paper on who has encroached on the lake and Rajkaluwe in Bengaluru.

"Thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Rajkaluve has been taken. The Chief Minister says that money has been released. So to whom did the money go? If you dare reveal the names of the oppressors. People should know who are the encroachers of the lake and Rajkaluve in Bengaluru. Their only achievement was setting fire to the BBMP office where the documents were stored. " he stated.

Kumaraswamy said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was in the hands of the BJP and the entire state knows what the ruling party in the state did.

The former Chief Minister challenged the release of documents that fuelled the illegality during his two terms.

"If it is probed that I have helped the land grabbers, I will retire from politics," said the former Chief Minister.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru and several trees were uprooted in the city.