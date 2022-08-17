Largest plane Airbus A380 to land in Bengaluru for the first time

Aviation enthusiasts are in for a treat as the world's largest plane, the Airbus A380, will be touching down in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for the first time on October 30, thanks to Emirates. Bengaluru will be the second Indian city to enjoy the luxury flying experience with the signature double-decker aircraft after Mumbai.

According to a press release from the company, its flagship A380 service will be introduced as a daily service and will allow customers to enjoy better connectivity across the busy route to and from the Karnataka capital.

“Emirates also becomes the first airline to operate scheduled passenger services utilising the A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service, at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport,” the press release stated.

The aircraft will have a three-class configurations apart from premium cabins, offering seats in Economy Class, Business Class and First Class. The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569, the statement added.

The Airbus A380 is known for its extra legroom and large screens across all cabins for in-flight entertainment. The Onboard Lounge in premium cabins, fully flat seats in Business Class, as well as private suites and Shower Spas in First Class are some of the other treats available for travel buffs now.

Emirates started operations to India in 1985 with its scheduled services to Mumbai and Delhi and has been serving customers in Bengaluru since 2006, the statement said.