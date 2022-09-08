LeaveBengaluru & #Kannadigas trend amid rising concerns over flood-hit city

Social media has been flooded with memes about life in Bengaluru after several parts of the country’s tech capital were inundated following heavy rain. The deluge and its aftermath has reignited the ‘insider-outsider’ debate with hashtags like #LeaveBengaluru and #Kannadigas trending on social media on Thursday.

A Twitter user named Charan SG blamed the condition of the city on migrants and asked them to go back to their hometowns. “Because of this migrants, Bengaluru has been spoiled, go back to ur cities and make ur city beautiful or as u like, we'll live happily with just kannadigas in the city just #LeaveBangalore(Sic)”

Another user said locals or Kannadigas should stand up for Bengaluru, else outsiders would soon take the state. “This is a real trend by real Kannadigas for our Karnataka. This is our land. Idu Namma Kannadigara Bengaluru. If we don't stand up for our Bengaluru today, tomorrow they will try to take over our Karnataka. #LeaveBangalore(Sic)”

Some saner voices condemned the trend and said Bengaluru has always been a welcoming city and its people will never discriminate between locals and the migrants.

A user said no one community created Bengaluru and nobody has any special entitlements. The user said those who love the city would continue to ask for its improvement, but would not bash those not responsible for its maintenance.

“Everyone in #bengaluru are equal irrespective of where they come from. No one is special/entitled. No one community created Bengaluru - no one relies on ur tax. Respect Bengaluru with its natives, their language and culture and see the love you get. If you cannot. And all those who love BLR with all its people, continue asking for improvement, and better management but without bashing the city (you do not curse your home because maintenance guys did not do their job). The Govt has to take genuine concerns and make changes (Sic)”

The debate has been a never-ending one in the southern state. Many Kannada groups have earlier demanded the government bring down Hindi sign boards from public places and prioritise the local language.

