BBMP polls to be held only after reservation to Backward Classes: Bommai

It has been nearly two years since Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) term ended and bureaucrats took over. But elections are nowhere in sight for the civic body, even as political parties are getting all set for the Assembly polls next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BBMP elections, which should have taken place after the city council’s term expired in September 2020, are said to be most likely delayed again.

On March 11, CM Bommai had said, "elections will be held after the delimitation of new wards is done. The matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. As soon as the SC gives its verdict, delimitation of wards will be done."

Bengaluru Development has had a dedicated minister for nearly a decade. It is a coveted position that is known to be competed for. However, it is being said that ever since the BJP took charge of the state in 2019, city ministers have been eyeing the post so keenly that there has been much infighting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This has led to the two chief ministers, B. S. Yediyurappa and the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai, holding the portfolio themselves. Having both Finance and Bengaluru Development portfolios, Bommai has an iron grip over the state’s finances.

Bommai has now announced that it has been unanimously decided in an all-party meet that local bodies polls will be held only after providing reservation for backward classes.

The CM said that the legal opinion of the Advocate General has been sought for the same. The state government has previously also cited the need to redraw BBMP wards as one of the major reasons why the much-awaited polls will be delayed.

"In the all-party meet, we discussed all possible measures to provide reservation for backward classes and how we can conduct the elections in the backdrop of Supreme Court order. The Advocate General explained the legal aspects," Bommai said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to that, he said, "We have the options of conducting elections after constituting a Commission and getting its report or file a review petition in the Supreme Court. But it is impossible to hold elections without reservation for backward classes."

The Supreme Court in its recent order has quashed the 27% reservation for OBC category persons in local body elections.

Meanwhile, with regards to reservation to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, Karnataka CM announced that their reservation will also be increased in accordance with the increase in population.

"The previous government had constituted the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission in this regard. The Commission has submitted its report to the previous BS Yediyurappa government. The Commission has recommended increasing the SC, ST reservation quota. We have to make a decision accordingly," said Bommai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is demand from the Kuruba community which belongs to Category 2A for inclusion into the ST list, some of the 3B Category communities want to be included into 2A Category. In this regard, we have to move step by step. There is also the issue of a 50 per cent ceiling on quota," Bommai added.

Further, Bommai informed that a meeting will again be called by the end of this month, in the presence of opposition leader Siddaramaiah, to take a final decision on the matter of reservation.

(With Inputs from ANI)