Bengaluru, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday appealed to the public not to panic over the LPG supply situation and urged hotels to switch to electric stoves temporarily, saying the government is taking steps to manage the shortage while ensuring uninterrupted supply to essential services. LPG shortage: Karnataka Minister appeals to people not to panic

The state is facing an LPG refill shortage in the wake of the conflict in West Asia.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the hotel sector remains an important concern, but alternative arrangements can help tide over the situation.

"Regarding the issue of hotels, it is a very important matter. Even earlier, I had said, and I am saying it even today, that electric stoves should be used. Hotel owners have the opportunity to use electric stoves," he said.

Muniyappa said about 1,000 LPG cylinders per day are being earmarked for the hotel industry after setting aside supplies for essential services. These cylinders will be distributed through existing associations, distributor registers and hotel registrations so that workers in the service sector are able to access food during the ongoing supply constraints.

He expressed hope that the situation would improve soon as additional shipments are expected.

"If we manage this for one week, the movement has already improved considerably. More ships are expected to arrive, and through that we hope the situation will improve from next week," he said, urging hotels to at least ensure that their staff can access meals during the interim period.

The minister also cautioned consumers against panic booking or attempting to double their regular LPG registrations.

"They should not fall into unnecessary panic. They should not try to double their normal registrations unnecessarily. When the situation is serious, we must learn to limit our consumption," he said.

Muniyappa said the Central government has permitted the state to use about 9,500 LPG cylinders per day, which will be distributed by the three oil marketing companies according to the existing distribution system.

Of these, 4,200 cylinders are allocated for essential services and another 4,200 cylinders for regular domestic consumption, which he said has not been reduced.

In addition, about 1,200 cylinders are being supplied to government and public sector institutions such as airports, railways, bus stands, Karnataka Milk Federation, and Indira Canteen.

He said sectors including hospitals, educational institutions, the pharmaceutical industry, seed-processing units, fisheries, airlines and railway canteens are receiving full supply as part of essential services. Together, these sectors account for around 5,200 cylinders daily.

Muniyappa added that the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is aware of the situation and steps are already underway to stabilise supply, noting that ship movements have begun.

"In this meeting, it was decided that essential services will receive 100 per cent supply, and the companies have agreed," he said.

Reiterating his appeal to the public, the minister said responsible consumption and avoiding panic booking would help the government manage supplies until normalcy returns in the coming days.

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