'Make every minister a DCM,' Tejasvi Surya slams Congress party on 6 DCMs idea

Bengaluru south MP Tejsavi Surya has slammed the Congress led Karnataka government for pitching the idea of multiple deputy chief ministers in the state. He sarcastically suggested the ruling party to make every minister a deputy CM for the state. This comes after Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said that the party should appoint six deputy CMs, ahead of general elections.

Attacking the Congress party, Surya wrote in an X post, “Karnataka Congress MLA proposes half a dozen DCMs for Karnataka. Why not declare every Minister as a Deputy CM? This is the state of affairs of the Congress Party and its Govt in Karnataka. The only casualty in all this politicking is the governance in the state.”

On Saturday, Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said the government was holding discussions on a proposal to bring in five more deputy chief ministers to the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with some ministers already coming out in favour of it.

He said, "At least six more deputy CMs should be appointed in Karnataka. Our government is holding discussions on a proposal to bring in a few more deputy CMs, considering the parliamentary elections next year," Rayareddy told ANI on Saturday.

"The proposal has already received support from several senior members of the cabinet, including G Parameshwara and MB Patil. I, too, agree with Rajanna's proposal that the government needs to bring in more deputy chief ministers to ensure better governance and administration," he added further.

Earlier, Karnataka minister KN Rajanna said that the government should consider appointing three more deputy CMs for the state. “Three more DCMs I have suggested are based on caste or community, I'm unable to understand what's wrong with it? I have urged the high command in this regard in the interest of the party. If the high command feels it is right they will implement it, if they feel it is not right they will leave it, there is nothing wrong in it," Rajanna said.

(With agency inputs)