Karnataka), A male tiger was found dead in the Hanur range of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Division, prompting State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order a detailed investigation, officials said on Friday. Male tiger found dead in Male Mahadeshwara Hills; Karnataka minister orders probe

The 12-year-old tiger is suspected to have been poisoned on October 2, according to preliminary findings by forest department officials. A post-mortem revealed no evidence of snaring or gunshot injuries, and confirmed that no body parts were missing, a senior forest officer said.

Officials noted that the big cat, whose canine teeth had weakened, was believed to have been surviving on livestock.

Following the incident, Khandre directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Smita Bijjur to head a special investigation team, which has already reached Hanur. Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau are also expected to visit the site on Saturday.

A suspect believed to be involved in the tiger’s death has been identified but remains at large, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace him. “The exact cause of death will be known once forensic reports are received and the suspect is interrogated,” they added.

In a statement, the minister’s office said Khandre has also directed that attention be given to poaching cases reported in the area over the past three years, with a review of previous inquiry reports.

“This incident confirms that poaching of wildlife has been occurring repeatedly in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills sanctuary,” Khandre said.

"The government is treating this matter seriously and has instructed strict measures to prevent any recurrence," he added.

He further said that steps must be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated, with appropriate action recommended against negligent officials as well as poachers.

He has asked for a report within eight days, along with urgent measures to trace the tiger killers and ensure they are punished under the law.

This is not the first such incident in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. On June 26, a female tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the Hugyam range of the sanctuary. Investigations revealed that they had consumed a cow laced with poison. Three people, including the cow’s owner, were arrested in connection with that case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.