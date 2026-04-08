Kalaburagi , A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a teacher after she repeatedly demanded repayment of a ₹13 lakh loan that he had taken from her, police said on Wednesday. Man held for killing teacher over ₹13 lakh loan in Karnataka

The accused, Amar, allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp weapon and later set the body on fire on the Kamalapur-Kalmood road in the district in an attempt to destroy evidence, they said.

Police identified the victim as Jyoti , a resident of Kalaburagi city, who was working as a teacher in Bidar district.

The matter came to light after an unidentified female body was found beside the Kamalapur-Kalmood road, they said.

Initially, it was treated as an unidentified body. Based on a complaint from a local resident, a murder case was registered under 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kamalapur Police Station limits in Kalaburagi district, police said.

The investigation was immediately taken up and her photographs were widely circulated and later, the woman was identified.

During the investigation, police identified Amar, a resident of Kapnoor area, who owns and runs a milk parlour as the accused, Adduru Srinivasulu, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police told reporters here.

According to him, Amar had borrowed ₹13 lakh from Jyoti. She had been repeatedly asking him to return the money and had warned that she would lodge a police complaint if he failed to repay the amount. Fearing this, Amar allegedly planned to kill her.

He reportedly took Jyoti towards the Kamalapur-Kalmood road in a vehicle on April 4. On the way, he stopped the vehicle saying that water needed to be poured into the engine. "When she got down, he allegedly threw chilli powder on her face and attacked her with a sharp weapon. After the murder, he allegedly poured fuel on the body and set it on fire before fleeing the scene," the officer said.

Based on the accused's statement, police recorded his confession, collected evidence in the case, arrested him and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, he added.

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