Man kills himself for 30,000 in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.

Allegedly, in a video sent to three of Kiran's colleagues at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, he made a demand for Rs. 30,000 to be paid to him within 30 minutes and warned that if he was not paid within that time, he will end his life.

Reports said the colleagues, Manu, Shivanna and Manjanna tried to reach out to the truck driver on receiving his message, however their calls went unanswered. Kiran is then said to have gone to his uncle's house in Sanjeevini Nagar at around 9 p.m. and hung himself in a room.

His body was found a while later. Police from the Govindaraja Nagar police station have reportedly booked Manjanna, Shivanna and Manu for abetment to suicide and further investigation is going on.

According to the video clip found on the truck driver's phone, police has told the New Indian Express, that Kiran was frustrated because he was not paid his salary and that police will enquire with the three colleagues on further information.

The deceased, Kiran, hailed from Tumkur and police are investigating his death based on a complaint by his sister Jamuna.

