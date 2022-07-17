Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate

The Campus Front of India(CFI) organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes. Hundreds of students participated in the conference and raised slogans like “Inquilib Zindabad’ and “hijab is our right”, reported The News Minute.

The CFI even planned to organise a rally from Jyothi circle to the Town Hall of Mangaluru but the permission was denied by the Mangaluru Police. The agitators also performed a skit against Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat for his statements against wearing hijab.

Six students, who had started protests against the hijab ban in Udupi district, also spoke at the conference. The members of CFI even claimed themselves as children of Tipu Sultan and followers of Dr Ambedkar.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court ruled that hijab is not an essential part of Islam after it ordered students to not wear hijab to educational institutions. The hijab controversy sparked when Udupi PU College issued guidelines to students, prescribing a uniform code in February 2021. Many educational institutions in Karnataka saw clashes between hijab-wearing and saffron-clad students.

In February, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai even ordered the closure of all educational institutions for three days as a precautionary measure amid the clashes between student groups.

The petitioners made an appeal to the Supreme court against the high court order on the hijab controversy and the petition is yet to be heard by the top court.

