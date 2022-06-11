Mangaluru cops name their canine staff after Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie

Inspired by the latest film '777 Charlie', a new entrant into the Mangaluru Police dog squad has been named after the canine character. The sniffer named Charlie is also a Labrador Retriever like the one in the film centred around strong animal-human bonding.

A special naming ceremony was held for Charlie with the handlers even got a cake ready for the celebration. The event was attended by top police officials in the city.

"The film has nicely captured the relationship between the pet dog and its owner. This bonding has also been witnessed between the dog and its handler. The police personnel had suggested the name for the fifth member of our squad," N Shashi Kumar, city police commissioner, said. The top cop added that he gave the approval after watching the film.

The three-month-old Labrador will be sent to the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, Kumar added.

Since its release, ‘777 Charlie’ is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres. The Kiranraj K directorial features Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty, among others.

According to a local report, 777 Charlie has earned around ₹6 crore according to the initial figures on the first day of release.

(With PTI Inputs)