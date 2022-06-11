Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Mangaluru cops name their canine staff after Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie
bengaluru news

Mangaluru cops name their canine staff after Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie

Charlie, The three-month-old Labrador will be sent to the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, Kumar added.
The new sniffer is a three-month-old female Labrador Retriever. (Pic source: Twitter/Kiran Parashar)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Inspired by the latest film '777 Charlie', a new entrant into the Mangaluru Police dog squad has been named after the canine character. The sniffer named Charlie is also a Labrador Retriever like the one in the film centred around strong animal-human bonding.

A special naming ceremony was held for Charlie with the handlers even got a cake ready for the celebration. The event was attended by top police officials in the city.

"The film has nicely captured the relationship between the pet dog and its owner. This bonding has also been witnessed between the dog and its handler. The police personnel had suggested the name for the fifth member of our squad," N Shashi Kumar, city police commissioner, said. The top cop added that he gave the approval after watching the film.

The three-month-old Labrador will be sent to the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, Kumar added.

Since its release, ‘777 Charlie’ is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres. The Kiranraj K directorial features Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty, among others.

RELATED STORIES

According to a local report, 777 Charlie has earned around 6 crore according to the initial figures on the first day of release.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP