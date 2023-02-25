Manipal University suspends 42 students for alleged drug menace: Report

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) in Karnataka's Udupi district has suspended 42 students for allegedly peddling and consuming narcotic substances, reported The News Minute. The action came after Udupi police informed the management about the involvement of students in drug menace from September 2022.

The Udupi police also said that few students are involved in peddling drugs and a strict action will be taken against them. “The suspended students will not be allowed to take part in any academics. Stern action will be taken against those involved in drug peddling,” Udupi SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra is quoted as saying.

The MAHE also announced that an internal investigation was ordered, and the suspension will continue for a month. The institution also announced that the students who are consuming drugs are referred to MAHE’s student counsellors.

Last week, A man was arrested in the Manipal area for selling drugs on a two-wheeler in town. The accused is identified as Iqbal Shaikh (32) and police caught him red handed while supplying drugs. A total quantity of 36 gm ganja, 0.36 gm MDMA in plastic covers, a mobile phone, a Wi-Fi router and cash were seized from his possession. The total value of confiscated goods was approximately ₹44,700. A case has been registered at the Manipal police station and investigation is on.

