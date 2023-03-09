A man recently wed ran away from a car stuck in Bengaluru's infamous traffic because of an affair with a colleague - an affair to which he had confessed before his marriage and for which he had received promises of support from his wife's family - The Times of India reported Thursday.

Married man runs away in Bengaluru traffic, yet to be traced: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man is now missing and a police complaint was filed on Sunday.

The report indicates the missing man was married to the daughter of his manager at his place of employment. The woman with whom he had an affair works at the same company. She blackmailed him with intimate photographs of the two of them, which she threatened to make public.

He confessed to the family of his (then to-be) wife and was told they would stand by him. The couple was wed February 15.

A day later the new husband and wife were returning home after visiting a church and were stuck in traffic in the city's Mahadevapura area. It was then that he ran away; he was seated in the front seat of the car while his wife was in the rear. She tried giving chase but in vain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have launched a search for the man, whose mother said he had feared repercussions if the aforementioned photographs went public. "He was very much scared about the private photos as his colleague was blackmailing him. That is why he ran away, and I hope he is safe," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON