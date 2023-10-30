Massive fire at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video

A massive fire broke out at a private bus depot in Bengaluru’s Veerabhadranagar on Monday. A huge fire erupted and a few private buses have been reportedly gutted. According to reports, around 40 buses were gutted in the fire

Huge fire engulfs at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and visuals show that the fire has spread across the bus stop.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail