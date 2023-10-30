Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Massive fire at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2023 02:07 PM IST

There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a private bus depot in Bengaluru’s Veerabhadranagar on Monday. A huge fire erupted and a few private buses have been reportedly gutted. According to reports, around 40 buses were gutted in the fire

There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and visuals show that the fire has spread across the bus stop.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

HT News Desk

Topics
bengaluru fire karnataka
