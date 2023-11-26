MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan spotted in Bengaluru, eats ‘proper’ dosa at local joint

One of the judges of TV Show MasterChef Australia and popular chef Gary Mehigan spotted in Bengaluru, enjoying the crispy dosas at the city's popular breakfast chain. Mehigan shared a video and took his followers through what he ate during his stay in Bengaluru.

MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan spotted in Bengaluru, eats ‘proper’ dosa

The popular TV face is said to be in the city to attend pop-up dinner in Taj MG Road. He took to social media and wrote, “Well that was a ‘proper’ dosa. Love this place @therameshwaramcafe We ate ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee idli podi, kesari Bhath and some seriously great filter coffee! I’ll be back.”

Many people in the comments even recommended Mahigan to see new places in Bengaluru and enjoy the food. A user wrote, “Dosa originally was first invented in Udupi Karnataka. The closest to authentic dosa can be found in Bangalore for sure.”

Another user wrote, “You must try the Garlic Roast Dosa here. Also, please visit CTR for yumm Dosas in Bangalore.”

“Woohoo you're in Bengaluru!!! I hope you enjoy the best parts of Jayanagar, Basavanagudi and hope you get to witness the famous groundnut fair in December 1st week,” said another person.

Many celebrities who visit Bengaluru do not miss eating the scrumptious dosas that are available in many local joints. Recently, former South African cricketer Jonty Rodes was found in one of the local shops in Bengaluru, where he was relishing a Bengaluru breakfast.

