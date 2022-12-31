Mhadei project: Goa CM calls for revoking K’taka permit

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that the state government would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescind the approval granted to Karnataka for plans to divert the River Mhadei and instead hear Goa’s objections to the diversion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister also said he would write to the Union environment ministry not to process the environmental clearances necessary for the project.

“We will request the Prime Minister to recall the Centre’s approval granted to Karnataka’s detailed project report (DPR). Similarly, we will request the Union Minister of Jal Shakti to take back the approval as soon as possible,” Sawant said.

The chief minister’s comments came on a day when opposition parties in the state accused the ruling government of putting the BJP’s interests ahead of Goa’s interests.

“CM Pramod Sawant has made a statement just now that he will request PM Modi to take back the approved DPR, which is given in Karnataka’s favour. Will the chief minister resign as CM if it is not taken back by the Union Govt?” Goa Forward leader Vijai Sardesai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao asked the chief minister to use mass resignations to pressure the Union government on the issue. “Let CM Pramod Sawant take the lead in submitting resignations of all 40 MLAs to protect the interest of Goa on River Mhadei. Let him walk the talk... The BJP has compromised the interest of Goa. I demand the upcoming assembly session be extended with a full debate on Mhadei. Let the government table all documents about Mhadei in the Assembly,” he said.

The approval was granted by the central water commission based on a project drawn up by the Karnataka water resources department that sought to divert “3.9 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of water -- 2.18 tmc from Banduri and 1.72 tmc from Kalasa rivers (two tributaries of the Mhadei) -- allegedly for drinking water purposes of the twin towns of Hubli and Dharwad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The approval is a conditional approval for which there are three conditions and is subject to permissions from the environment ministry, the award by the tribunal and other approvals. It is not a blanket approval. The ministry of environment and forests should not give permissions for the project based on the present DPR,” Sawant said.

Sawant also reiterated his demand that the Union government constitute the Mhadei Authority, a body consisting of members of the three river-sharing states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa -- to oversee the execution of the tribunal’s award.

The Mahadayi Interstate Water Disputes Tribunal, in a verdict in August 2018, granted Karnataka a total of 13.42 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water out of their demand from their total claims of 36.558 TMC of water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m confident that there will be no injustice to Goa and for that reason, I along with the wRD minister will meet Gajendra Singh Shekhawat personally and if possible, we will also meet the PM and HM and seriously discuss how it can be detrimental to Goa, to the flora and fauna of the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary,” Sawant said.

“Our case is already pending in the Supreme Court against the tribunal’s award, and we will not compromise that case. If necessary, we will file,” he added.