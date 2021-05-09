Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'MIA - Missing in Action': Congress slams Yediyurappa over Covid 'mismanagement'
bengaluru news

'MIA - Missing in Action': Congress slams Yediyurappa over Covid 'mismanagement'

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote, "In the midst of this crippling bedlam, Yediyurappa Govt is MIA - Missing in Action. Perhaps only concentrated to kath on to "Chair and Crumbs of Power" at any cost - at all cost!"
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the BS Yediyurappa-led state government of being 'passive' with its Covid-19 approach. (File Photo)

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday slammed the Karnataka government for mismanagement of Covid-19 and said, Yediyurappa government is MIA--"Missing in Action".

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala wrote, "In the midst of this crippling bedlam, Yediyurappa Govt is MIA - Missing in Action. Perhaps only concentrated to kath on to "Chair and Crumbs of Power" at any cost - at all cost!"

He also mentioned that the number of active cases in Karnataka has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 between April 27-May 7.

"Surge of cases up by 31% to 18.38 lakh by May 7. The number of active cases has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 lakhs between April 27-May 7," he tweeted.

"Bengaluru suffers most with active cases, 24% in 10 days," he added.

Accusing the state government of passive approach towards Covid in the state, Surjewala said, "Recovery Rate declines by 28.2% - from 98.1% on Feb 28 to 69.9% on May 8. Bengaluru Urban is even worse - hovers around 61-62%"

"All this as no beds, no ventilators, no oxygen, no medicines is the norm," he added.

Meanwhile, to curb the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday slammed the Karnataka government for mismanagement of Covid-19 and said, Yediyurappa government is MIA--"Missing in Action".

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala wrote, "In the midst of this crippling bedlam, Yediyurappa Govt is MIA - Missing in Action. Perhaps only concentrated to kath on to "Chair and Crumbs of Power" at any cost - at all cost!"

He also mentioned that the number of active cases in Karnataka has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 between April 27-May 7.

"Surge of cases up by 31% to 18.38 lakh by May 7. The number of active cases has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 lakhs between April 27-May 7," he tweeted.

"Bengaluru suffers most with active cases, 24% in 10 days," he added.

Accusing the state government of passive approach towards Covid in the state, Surjewala said, "Recovery Rate declines by 28.2% - from 98.1% on Feb 28 to 69.9% on May 8. Bengaluru Urban is even worse - hovers around 61-62%"

"All this as no beds, no ventilators, no oxygen, no medicines is the norm," he added.

Meanwhile, to curb the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka yediyurappa randeep surjewala covid-19 congress coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP