Mid-air scare: Bengaluru flight struck by lightning returns to KIA safely

An AirAsia flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was en route to Hyderabad when it was struck mid-air by lightening. Fortunately the plane turned back and landed safely. All passengers were unharmed.

AirAsia flight I5 1576 was refuelled at Bengaluru and after inspection by ground engineers it was found that the aircraft bore damage due to the lightning strike. The aircraft and the flight time were then changed by airline staff, and the flight departed Bengaluru once again at 11.45 am.

Dr Arun Mavaji, a passenger on the flight, took to Twitter to write, “Lightning struck @AirAsiaIndia flight I5 1576 diverted back to Bangalore. Refuelled and realised aircraft is damaged.”

AirAsia India replied to the tweet.

“Hi, Dr. Arun! We are sorry for the experience. Due to operational issues, there is an aircraft change. The updated STD is 11:45. Thanks!”

A report by The New Indian Express said the flight reached Hyderabad on time and was waiting to make its decent above the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It was at this spot, while it was hovering above the airport awaiting clearance to land, that it was struck by lightning.

Passengers were then told that the plane will fly back to Bengaluru's KIA for refuelling, however the real reason is said to be air traffic congestion at Hyderabad due to the bad weather, because of which the plane could not land. The Airbus A320 had 91 passengers on board, the report said.