Karnataka minister’s personal secretary files complaint against Cong MLA’s aide over blackmail for transfers

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s personal secretary K A Hidayat Ulla has lodged a police complaint, accusing the personal assistant to of a Congress MLA of engaging in blackmail regarding transfers of personnel and issuance of NOCs for colleges.

Officials aware of the matter said the police have initiated an investigation after registering a non-cognisable report on Tuesday. HT has obtained a copy of the report.

Ulla claimed in the complaint that Prakash B, the personal assistant to Bilagi Congress MLA J T Patil, was coercing him into authorising orders related to officials who were not associated with the Bilagi constituency and soliciting NOCs for colleges.

“I am working as a private secretary to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Prakash B, the personal assistant of the MLA from the Bilagi constituency, has repeatedly pressured me to grant permission without allowing the proposal to be properly reviewed at the ministry level. This is despite the file not being received by the private branch, concerning non-constituency transfer proposals of the MLAs from the Bilagi constituency, for the issuance of NOC letters for college permission,” Ulla said in the complaint.

“Likewise, on October 9, 2023, Prakash B visited our office while I was absent, insulted me in front of the staff and the public in the office, and told me to anticipate negative news in the newspapers tomorrow,” he added.

He added that the PA sent the documents from his mobile number and forwarded a complaint letter to him via WhatsApp, claiming that the MLA had lodged a complaint against him to the Speaker of the Karnataka assembly on October 7, 2023, and threatened repercussions if he did not facilitate the transfers.

Although the work related to their constituency has been brought to the minister’s attention, with necessary actions suggested, Prakash continued to insist on the transfers using the authority of a different department’s minister, Ulla said.

Ulla also mentioned in the complaint that Prakash submitted a letter to Mylaralingeshwar Pharmacy College in Chitradurga seeking permission, though MLA Patil had no connection with the college.

Commenting on the incident, former minister and BJP leader Murugesh Nirani said, “It is true that legislators are involved in the PA transfer racket. Prakash went to the health department office and coerced him. He said that JT Patil is taking a percentage through the PA for all the work, including borewell drilling.”

Speaking to media representatives in Bengaluru, he added, “The projects that were previously progressing in Bilagi have been halted. MLAs are only proceeding with the work if a percentage is provided. Despite all this, he claims to be an honest legislator.”

Minister Gundu Rao and legislator JT Patil declined to comment on media inquiries regarding the issue. Prakash could not be contacted for his comment.

