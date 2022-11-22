Missing father of toddler found dead in Kolar lake traced to TN

The police have traced the Bengaluru techie, who had gone missing last week along with his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, to Vellore in Tamil Nadu, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday. While the toddler was found dead in a lake in Kolar district on November 16, search was on to trace the father, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The toddler was identified as Jiya Parmar and her missing father as Rahul Parmar, police said. Kolar superintendent of police (SP) PD Devaraj said Rahul Parmar was traced after he made a phone call to his father-in-law claiming that he was kidnapped and unidentified people had taken his child away. A search is on for him and we are in the process of taking him into custody, said the police.

On November 15, Parmar had informed his wife that he will drop their daughter at the pre-school. However, after the duo did not return home, his wife went to the school where she got to know that he never dropped the child there. The wife had lodged a missing persons complaint at the Bagalur police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The local police tracked his location through his sim card and informed us. After this, Kolar rural police reached the lake near Kendatti where his car was found. There was no one inside the car. After we launched a search operation, we found the child’s body in the lake,” the police had said.

The police had continued search operation with the help of the National Disaster Response Force for two days, to find Parmar’s body, whom they suspected to have died as well. Parmar was working with an IT firm in Bengaluru and had lost his job several months ago, the police said. He had also mortgaged his wife’s jewellery without her knowledge, police said. Earlier, Parmar had filed a case of jewellery theft at his house, following which he was summoned for an inquiry, Bagalur police said. Later, it was found that Parmar himself ha mortgaged the jewellery at a pawn shop, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}