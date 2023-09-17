MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader CT Ravi

The truth behind the MLA ticket cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura should be unravelled through a comprehensive investigation, former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Ravi said the police should conduct a transparent probe and find out the truth. There is no system in BJP for providing party tickets in elections by taking money.

"There are people who get fooled, there are people who fool them," he said.

The BJP leader said the police investigation should provide justice to all.

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons including Kundapura accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.

Ravi said it is the parliamentary board that provides tickets and decide on the candidates. When the accused approached businessman Govind Babu Poojary for cash, he should have at least contacted the senior leaders, he said.

If money is important for BJP, then hundreds of poor workers of the party would not have become MPs and MLAs, Ravi said.

City mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur and Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri were among those present.

