‘Most MLAs to get tickets, party will go to polls under CM Bommai’: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said most MLAs, apart from four to six, are expected to get tickets for the upcoming crucial Assembly polls in the state. He also added that the party will decide on its chief ministerial candidate at the legislature party meeting after the election, saying that the party will go to elections under incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai's leadership. Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Yediyurappa's statement on tickets for most MLAs indicated that the BJP will not be threading the same path as Gujarat, where 45 legislators were passed over in last year's polls. "There are more chances that most of the sitting MLAs, other than four or six of them, will be given the tickets," Yediyurappa told reporters on Tuesday.

The former CM also denied speculations that many BJP supporters may "go away" from the party after his departure from electoral politics now that he will no longer be its CM face.

“There is no such thing, wherever I'm travelling we are getting a huge response, people are gathering beyond our expectations, seeing all this it is certain that we will win more than 140 seats and come to power with a clear majority, no one can stop it,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)