'Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru combined?’ X user’s dream Indian city goes viral, internet calls it ‘utopia’

As Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, conversations around the best city in India have taken center stage on social media. Amid the debate, one X user shared his vision of the "most amazing city" by combining the best aspects of three top Indian cities.

The user wrote, "IMO, the most amazing city of India will have people of Mumbai, infra of Delhi, and weather of Bangalore (Bengaluru)."

How did X users react?

The post quickly went viral, sparking a lively debate among users. While some praised the concept of blending Mumbai’s charm, Delhi’s infrastructure, and Bengaluru’s pleasant climate, others humorously pointed out the challenges of creating such a ‘utopia.’

Users shared their own visions of an ideal city, with one suggesting it should be “a 2-hour drive to Goa-like beaches and Ladakh-like landscapes,” while another emphasized the “food of Hyderabad.”

The discussion also delved into city comparisons, with one user declaring, “The best city of India is Bombay. There, fixed it,” and another countering with, “I think Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar tick all of these boxes.”

Adding a touch of humor, someone remarked, “Infra of Gurgaon, to be more precise,” showcasing how diverse and personal the idea of a perfect city can be.

‘Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than…’

Amid rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, social media has been flooded with memes, drawing comparisons with Bengaluru's cleaner air. As Bengaluru’s AQI remains under 100, an X post humorously claimed that smoking in the tech capital is healthier than practicing yoga in the national capital.

In a witty post, an X user named Sagar wrote, "Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi." The post quickly went viral, sparking discussions and prompting many to urge the Delhi government to take action on the worsening air quality.

